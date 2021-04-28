Two injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Two people were injured in a daytime shooting in Omaha on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of 19th and Pinkney just before 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two people had been shot and brought to a local hospital by private car.

A broadcast was issued for the suspect's vehicle, which was later located near 47th and Larimore. Police said 33-year-old Koda Dumarce was taken into custody and later booked into Douglas County Corrections.

Dumarce was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of use of a weapon, gun used by a prohibited person, and discharge of a firearm

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Miah McGee and 18-year-old Keiana Hopkins. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

