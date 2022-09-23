Two inmates escape from Community Correctional Center in Omaha

Authorities say two inmates have escaped from the Community Correctional Center in Omaha.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) says Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday night.

NDCS says they removed their electronic monitors, which were recovered less than a block away.

Brown is serving a three-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance and Hurich is serving an 11-year sentence for robbery and terroristic threats.

If you know where they are, you're urged to call local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

