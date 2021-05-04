Two kids reported missing in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (KMTV) - The Council Bluffs Police Department needs help finding two missing kids.

Police said 10-year-old Taylor DeGonia and 13-year-old Dakota Van Beek ran away from Children’s Square USA on North 7th Street. They were last seen around 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

DeGonia is 5-foot-4 with brown hair. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Van Beek is 5-foot-4 with blonde hair. She was wearing a blue t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

If you know where they are, call police at 712-328-4728 or 911.

