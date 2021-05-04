Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two kids reported missing in Council Bluffs

Posted at 10:13 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 23:15:29-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (KMTV) - The Council Bluffs Police Department needs help finding two missing kids.

Police said 10-year-old Taylor DeGonia and 13-year-old Dakota Van Beek ran away from Children’s Square USA on North 7th Street. They were last seen around 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

DeGonia is 5-foot-4 with brown hair. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Van Beek is 5-foot-4 with blonde hair. She was wearing a blue t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

If you know where they are, call police at 712-328-4728 or 911.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018