Two killed, child critically injured in Pacific Street crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two people were killed and a child was critically injured in a crash involving a truck and an SUV on Pacific Street over I-680 Friday afternoon. Two others were transported to area hospitals.

The truck was making a left turn onto I-680 from Pacific St. when it collided with the SUV as it drove west on Pacific, according to Omaha police officers at the scene. The impact forced the SUV down the embankment toward the freeway. The vehicle stopped when its rear tailgate struck a large light pole.

Officers did not say which vehicle the victims who died were in at the time.

The intersection is closed while investigators map the scene.

