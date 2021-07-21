Two Lincoln teens save 7-year-old from drowning in pond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Meet 15-year-old Tryston Santos and 16-year-old Caron Caldwell, two Lincoln teens who saved a child’s life Sunday evening.

These two best friends were on their way to play some basketball when they noticed movements in their neighborhood pond near 14th and Superior. They stopped to take a closer look, only to realize, it was a child drowning.

“His arms went up then his arms went down, then he came back up and then he literally went back down again, so I was like I just got to get him,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell acted quickly, throwing his shoes to the side and jumping into the pond to save a 7-year-old child with Autism, who wandered into the water.

“It didn’t feel real at all, it was crazy,” Caldwell said. “I just wanted to get him home after I got him out of the water, I wasn’t thinking about anything else.”

Caldwell was able to drag the child to shore where Santos was waiting to lend a hand. The two teens were able to pickup the kid and went door to door, hoping the child’s parents would be on the other side. After neighbors came to the rescue with towels, the child was soon reunited with his family, all thanks to those two teen boys.

“The kid gets to live another day and he gets to see his mom and dad again, so that’s great, good to see,” Caldwell said.

A trip to the basketball court Caldwell and Santos won’t soon forget.

“We were pretty happy the kid was safe,” Caldwell said. “We just went back home, didn’t even play basketball. We pretty much just came out here to save a kid and went back home.”

Caldwell will be recognized by the Lincoln Police Department at their next ceremony for his heroic actions.

