Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two Men and a Truck show how cardboard boxes are transformed into Halloween costumes

Two Men and a Truck offers ideas on how to make creative, low-cost Halloween costumes out of cardboard boxes.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 09:22:11-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Maryann Gamble with Two Men and a Truck shows how parents can turn boxes into a memorable Halloween night for kids.

"We were looking for affordable ways that families these days could do something at home with their children, make something creative, spend a little time and do something outside the box, I guess you could say," Gamble said.

The right amount of boxes mixed with a little imagination can create endless possibilities. Gamble shared some boxtume ideas including a LegoMan costume, a Chinese take-out box and a dinosaur.

These boxtumes aren’t just about being creative — they’re also about saving money. Gamble said many families could consider the idea in this time of high inflation.

"They can do items like this for under $15 and be able to give every child a unique costume to wear and also make it a little fun," Gamble said.

Videos are available on Two Men and a Truck's YouTube page with instructions on how to make a wide variety of costume ideas.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018