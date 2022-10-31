Two Men and a Truck show how cardboard boxes are transformed into Halloween costumes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Maryann Gamble with Two Men and a Truck shows how parents can turn boxes into a memorable Halloween night for kids.

"We were looking for affordable ways that families these days could do something at home with their children, make something creative, spend a little time and do something outside the box, I guess you could say," Gamble said.

The right amount of boxes mixed with a little imagination can create endless possibilities. Gamble shared some boxtume ideas including a LegoMan costume, a Chinese take-out box and a dinosaur.

These boxtumes aren’t just about being creative — they’re also about saving money. Gamble said many families could consider the idea in this time of high inflation.

"They can do items like this for under $15 and be able to give every child a unique costume to wear and also make it a little fun," Gamble said.

Videos are available on Two Men and a Truck's YouTube page with instructions on how to make a wide variety of costume ideas.

