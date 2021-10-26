Two minors arrested in connection to Monday shooting and assault

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Omaha Police Department (OPD), two 16-year-old male suspects have been arrested in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting.

OPD said, “Omaha Police Felony Assault Investigators have arrested two male juveniles in connection to the shooting at 4420 S. 24th Street. Both male juveniles were charged and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.”

On Monday, officers responded to the 4400 block of South 24th Street to a fight disturbance which was then upgraded to a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they met with one victim who had injuries to his face from an alleged assault. They were told that there was another party at the scene who was shot but that he had fled the scene before officers arrived.

One of the suspects faces two counts of 2nd-degree assault, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, discharge of a firearm near a building, use of a weapon and minor in possession of a gun.

The other suspect faces two counts of 2nd degree assault, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, discharge of a firearm near a building, use of a weapon and minor in possession of a gun and terroristic threats.

OPD listed an additional assault suspect as well.

