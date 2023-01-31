Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two Omaha Police officers injured after shooting at 53rd & Center late Monday

Police Shooting
KMTV
Two Omaha Police Department officers are injured but in stable condition after a confirmed shooting at 53rd and Center.
Police Shooting
Posted at 11:44 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 00:53:18-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two Omaha Police Department officers are injured but in stable condition after a confirmed shooting at 53rd and Center Streets. The initial call came in after 10:30 p.m. at the address of a local storage business.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information becomes available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018