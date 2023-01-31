Two Omaha Police officers injured after shooting at 53rd & Center late Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two Omaha Police Department officers are injured but in stable condition after a confirmed shooting at 53rd and Center Streets. The initial call came in after 10:30 p.m. at the address of a local storage business.

There is an active police investigation near 53rd and Center Street.



There will be a large police presence well into the morning hours. pic.twitter.com/hfciedJn7o — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 31, 2023

@3NewsNowOmaha I am at the scene of an officer involved shooting near 53rd and Center. Will update with details as I get them. pic.twitter.com/k1Qy8A9If5 — Molly Hudson (@MollyHudson22) January 31, 2023

This is a developing story. We will update when more information becomes available.

