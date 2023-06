OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department has confirmed that two officers were taken to the hospital after a crash in the area of 24th and Dodge Street.

A spokesperson with the police department said the officers were sent to the hospital to be checked out after being pinned in their vehicle.

This is a developing story.

