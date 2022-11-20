Two Omaha residents awarded the Citizen Life-Saving Award

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, the Omaha Fire Department recognized the quick actions and exceptional performance of several staff members and bystanders at Champions Run Pool this summer, after they saved a drowning child.

The incident occurred back in early August when firefighters were called to the scene on reports of a drowning. By the time they arrived lifeguards and bystanders had already pulled the child out of the water, and upon finding he did not have a pulse, initiated CPR and successfully resuscitated the child. Those involved were awarded the Citizen Life-Saving Award for their efforts.

Barb Leonard, one recipient of the Citizen Life-Saving Award, said having a healthcare background helped a lot.

“It's huge, I think that is the reason he is still here. Courtney and I are both in healthcare. Us having to do our training every two years made a big difference.”

Courtney Marquiss, the second recipient of the Citizen Life-Saving Award, said knowing CPR is crucial.

“Just knowing you don't have to have a healthcare background to know how to do CPR. In this case, we all happened to have that, it's so important.”

Omaha fire said the child was discharged home shortly after the incident with no known medical issues.

