Two Omaha women injured in Sunday morning shooting, police searching for suspect

Posted at 11:31 AM, May 14, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are searching for a suspect who they say left the scene with his two-year-old daughter after a shooting on Sunday morning.

Police said the incident left two women with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the area of 36th and Parker Street at approximately 10:25 a.m. where they found two adult women injured by gunfire.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his mid-40s.

This is a developing story.

