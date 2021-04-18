Two men arrested after overnight car chase in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two men were arrested Sunday and another suspect remains at large after an overnight car chase that saw officers become the target of gunfire.

Omaha Police responded to the area of 25th and Pinkney at 1:20 a.m. Sunday to probe a shots fired incident. A police helicopter arrived in the area and saw what authorities said was a "suspicious" four-door sedan circling the area.

Officers with the gang unit found the car at 26th and Parker Street. As they began to follow the vehicle, police said two passengers leaned out and fired shots at them.

A police helicopter and additional officers began to pursue the car as it fled from the area. Police said three people left the car near 34th and Spaulding and two were taken into custody. Police also located a handgun.

The third suspect and the car have not been found.

D'Tavionte White-Perry, 19, was booked for two counts of assault on an officer, two counts of use of a gun by a prohibited person, one count of discharging a gun from a vehicle, and one count of obstructing an officer.

Wuanya Smith, also 19, was booked for obstructing an officer and criminal mischief.

The officers who were subjected to gunfire were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 402-444-STOP.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.