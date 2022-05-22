Two people critically injured in a crash southwest of Blair

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — Two people have been critically injured as a result of a head-on collision early Saturday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Madison Everitt of Fremont was airlifted to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in extremely critical condition, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Thirty-four-year-old Eduard Bruwer of Blair was also taken to the hospital.

Police say that Everitt was driving westbound on Highway 30 shortly after midnight. She crossed the center line, colliding "nearly head-on" with Bruwer who was eastbound according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Everett recently graduated from Fremont High School. In a statement, Superintendent Mark Shepard said, "This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Maddie and her family."

The school district says she suffered a catastrophic brain injury.

