Two people dead following Saturday crash on West Center Road

Posted at 9:49 AM, May 09, 2021
VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — Two people died and two others were hurt in a fiery crash about 7 miles south of Valley in eastern Nebraska Saturday.

Chief Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Hudson said an eastbound van collided with a westbound truck around 4 p.m. Saturday on West Center Road near the Platte River, and one of the vehicles caught fire.

Officials said it’s not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. The names of the people who died in the crash were not immediately available.

