Two people injured in 3 vehicle crash in Saunders County

SAUNDER'S COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Saunders County Sheriff is investigating a three-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital on Monday.

Here's what we know from authorities:

On Monday, at approximately 3:59 p.m., the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Mead Fire/Rescue, Yutan Fire/Rescue, and Cedar Bluffs Rescue responded to the scene of a three-vehicle injury accident located on Hwy 77 between County Road R and County Road S. One man was reported needing extrication.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows that a white Chevy Cruz was traveling northbound on Hwy 77. A blue Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Hwy 77 followed by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck which was also traveling southbound on Hwy 77.

Police say that the white Chevy Cruz was reported to be driving all over the roadway. The white Chevy Cruz then crossed the center line colliding with the southbound blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to police.

Police then say that the white Chevy Cruz entered further into the southbound lane of travel causing a secondary collision with the southbound black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The male driver of the white Chevy Cruz was transported to Fremont Methodist Hospital followed by being life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine with serious to life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the blue Jeep Grand Cherokee was transported to Fremont Methodist with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the black Dodge Ram pickup truck was not transported by rescue squad.

Currently, alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to police. Seatbelts were not in use in the white Chevy Cruz or the black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

