Two people injured in early Wednesday house fire; one hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha first responders pulled one person out of an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the area of 79th and Bauman Ave just after 3 a.m.

They found two people injured at the scene including one who made it outside by the time they arrived.

Parademics performed CPR on the person pulled from the fire and took the other one to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

