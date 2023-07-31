UPDATE: Three people injured in shooting at NP Dodge Park early Monday morning

UPDATE:

The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people early Monday at N.P. Dodge Park.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the park at 3:02 a.m. and located a 13-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. While attending to the first victim, a second victim, a 14-year-old, approached officers and also had multiple gunshot wounds.

OFD medics transported both victims to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third victim, Kevin Jackson, 20, arrived at CUMC-University Campus by private vehicle with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

