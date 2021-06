OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A former employee and co-owner of metro-area Rosewood Academy daycare centers pleaded not guilty to charges of caretaker neglect.

The co-owner, Carl Hansen, and former employee Summer Dawson are each set for July trials.

Sage Bartow, also accused of caretaker neglect, has an arraignment scheduled for tomorrow.

Learn more about the charges here.

