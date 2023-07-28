Two positive West Nile Virus mosquito pools reported in Fremont

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three Rivers Public Health Department reported on Friday that there are two positive West Nile Virus mosquito pools in Fremont.

Read the press release below:

Out of the two mosquito testing locations utilized last week, both tested positive for West Nile Virus. WNV is not only being detected within the jurisdiction but throughout the state.

As of last week, 42 new positive WNV mosquito pools were detected across Nebraska. The new detections bring the total number of WNV mosquito pools this season to 60.

This total number, at this point in the summer, is more than 20 times higher than the total WNV mosquito pool number across the past five years.

The 2018-2022 seasons had an average of 2.6 positives through week 8. This year’s 2023 season has had 60 positives through week 8.

Mosquito surveillance, conducted through trapping and testing, will continue throughout the summer for public health and safety.

There is no vaccine to prevent West Nile Virus. The best way to protect yourself from this disease is to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

People can reduce their risk by:



Using a repellant that contains DEET

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks

Taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Removing standing water where mosquitoes breed (or use mosquito dunks)

Empty and change the water in bird baths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels and potted trays at least once a week, if not more often

Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight” and repair or replace torn screens

Many people who are infected have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. Less than 1% of people infected with West Nile Virus become severely ill.

However, people over 50 and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.

It’s important for all ages to take safety precautions against mosquitoes to prevent illnesses.

Free mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks are available to residents of Dodge, Washington, and Saunders County. Mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks can be picked up at Three Rivers Public Health Department located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE 68025.

For more information, call Three Rivers District Health Department at 402-727-5396 or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org. Additional information can be found on the Department of Health & Human Services Website.

