Two teens charged as adults in death of Iowa teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Two teenagers are charged in the death of a Fairfield High School teacher.

Jefferson County authorities say the boys are charged with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide. They are both 16 but have been charged as adults in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. She was reported missing on Tuesday and her remains were found later that day at a park in Fairfield.

Graber taught Spanish at Fairfield High School since 2012. She previously in taught in the Ottumwa Community School District.

Authorities have not said how she died.

