Two victims sustain gunshot wounds near 33rd and Parker Street

On Monday evening Omaha police were present in a large response at North 33rd and Parker Streets.
Posted at 10:42 PM, Sep 19, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Dispatch has confirmed that two people were shot Monday evening near North 33rd and Parker Streets. The scene drew a large police presence.

3 News Now has reached out to the Omaha Police Department for further details.

A 3 News Now photojournalist is on the scene working to gather information and we will provide updates when they become available.

