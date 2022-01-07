Watch
U.S. District Court Clerk's office to close public counters Monday until further notice

Posted at 4:14 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 17:14:48-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Beginning on Jan. 10, the public counters for the United States District Court Clerk's office will be closed until further notice.

The change was approved by Chief Judge Rossiter and distributed in a news release on Friday. The closure comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The general public won't be entirely shut out, however, as the Clerk's Office will still be accessible via telephone and email, and a physical drop box will be collected daily at both the first floor of the Hruska Federal Courthouse in Omaha and the Denney Federal Building in Lincoln.

The Clerk's Office advises against depositing money or checks into the drop box and suggests instead to mail money or money orders to the building using the address below, or by calling with credit card information.

Contact details:
Mailing address: U.S. District Court District of Nebraska Clerk's Office: 111 S. 18th Plaza, Suite 1152
Omaha, NE 68102
Phone Number: 866-220-4381 (Omaha)
866.221.4379 (Lincoln)
Email Address: ecfhelp@ned.uscourts.gov

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
