OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Same-sex marriage has been legal in all 50 states since the U.S. Supreme Court made it the law of the land seven years ago, now there’s an effort in Congress to codify it into law.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed their version of the bill Tuesday with local Reps. Don Bacon voting 'yes' and Mike Flood voting 'no.'

Bacon said in a statement that, while he believes in traditional marriage, he doesn’t think the government should dictate who can marry whom.

"Churches, synagogues, mosques, and other religious establishments have the right to decide within their walls and congregations who they will perform marriages for, but the federal government does not,” said Bacon.”

Congressman Flood told 3 News Now in a statement that the bill was rushed, Congress should focus on inflation and gas prices, and that the bill undermines the federal judiciary.

"The Supreme Court has made clear that nobody's marriage is under threat, and to insinuate otherwise isn't just inaccurate—it's cruel, hateful fear mongering. The American people deserve better,” said Flood in the statement.

The bill comes weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe vs. Wade, and in a concurring opinion, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas said past decisions on contraception and same-sex marriage should be reconsidered.

It’s unclear when, and if, the U.S. Senate will vote on the bill.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.