U.S. Marshals in Nebraska arrest man wanted in Germany for 1978 homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force said that, with assistance from the Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group Task Force, it arrested a 69-year-old man in Gering, Nebraska on June 21, who was wanted since 1978 for the killing of a woman in Germany.

The marshals said Tommy Molina was wanted by authorities in Germany for homicide. It is alleged that on April 20, 1978, Molina stabbed a woman multiple times while he was stationed in Schweinfurt as a U.S. Army soldier.

Molina is awaiting extradition back to Germany to face the charges against him.

“U.S. Marshals work closely with countless countries around the world to ensure that justice is served,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Nebraska, Scott Kracl. “In this particular case, our partnership with Germany has taken a violent fugitive off the streets.”

The Metro Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals Service, is a partnership comprising numerous local, state and federal agencies throughout Nebraska. Through cooperative efforts, the task force targets violent and sexual offenders wanted on state and federal arrest warrants, in order to increase community safety.

