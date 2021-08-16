U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials coming to Baxter Arena

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In 2017, the University of Nebraska’s Baxter Arena was chosen to host the United States Olympic Curling Team trials for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. According to a release from the Omaha Sports Commission, tickets are now on sale to watch teams hoping to represent the United States in 2022 at the next Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

RELATED: A guide to curling

The trials are scheduled for Nov. 12 through Nov. 21 and will feature the top six women’s and men’s teams from around the country.

RELATED: The Future Of Curling In Omaha

If you want to catch all the action, you can purchase all-season tickets, which include at least 24 sessions, with an average savings of $150.

There are two tiers of seating available with a cost of $325 or $300. Both tiers will include additional fees.

The commission said, “The format of the event includes a full six-team round robin of each field, followed by a best-of-three final to determine the teams (one men’s and one women’s) that will represent the United States at the 2022 Games. Below are the teams qualified thus far, leaving three “TBD” team spots each for men’s and women’s divisions.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Omaha Sports Commission’s website .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.