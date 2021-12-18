U.S. Postal Service expecting another record-breaking year for holiday package deliveries

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Christmas is just a week away, and the United States Postal Service is as busy as ever delivering letters and packages. Some recent changes are helping them keep up with demand.

1.1 billion packages were delivered by United States postal carriers last year, a recording-breaking number, which they expect to pass again this holidays season.

"The United States Postal Service is the nation’s most trusted federal agency year after year," said Mark Inglett, strategic communications specialist with USPS. "So what better opportunity to ensure we keep that trust and have a holiday like we’re doing this year. We’re super excited.”

USPS has recently made some changes through the Delivering For America plan. These include adding 112 new machines that can process over 2,500 packages a day, leasing 46 annexes near processing facilities to streamline deliveries and adding 40 thousand seasonal workers and 60,000 pre-career workers.

In post offices, more people are behind the counters to help customers send their packages, and self-service kiosks can also help people get in and out the door more quickly.

USPS will also pick up packages directly from patrons' homes for deliveries.

"We feel very good about the holidays; we’re excited about it," Inglett said. "We had a great year last year, but with these changes we feel even better about it.”

Holiday Shipping Deadlines with USPS:

Dec. 18 - Priority Mail Service: Includes tracking and delivery in 1-3 business days. Prices start at $7.95.

Dec. 23 - Priority Mail Express Service: Next-day to 2–day delivery service by 6 PM with a money–back guarantee. Prices start at $26.60.

