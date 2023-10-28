U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts visits the border in Texas

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts was at the border in Texas and said the number of immigrants coming to it — is a problem for the whole country with effects felt everywhere.

“We feel what is going on in Nebraska,” said Ricketts. “And that's where I said as governor, we're all border states. And I say that to this day. Because we are seeing the impact in Nebraska. That's why I'm here today.”

He was with several senators who participated in day and nighttime tours.

Ricketts pressed for sanctuary cities to be stopped, building a wall, and reforming the asylum process.

