Ukraine supporters in Omaha asking NATO to 'close the sky' as conflict continues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Members of Omaha's Ukrainian community were standing in solidarity with Ukraine Saturday.

Allies waved the Ukrainian flag and held signs asking for an end to the Russian invasion.

Among the messages of support, there was the call to "close the sky".

They ask NATO to close the airspace over Ukraine to prevent more bombs from being dropped on their homes and families.

One demonstrator, who asked us not to share his last name as he fears for his family still in Ukraine was among those asking the United States to help.

"They're breaking their promises. They're naming some excuses not to do that. But it's already a war and at any given moment of time it can become a World War 3," said Eugene.

The group says they'll be at the corner every Saturday at 1 p.m. until they see an end to this conflict.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.