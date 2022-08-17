Ultimate Bullfighters coming back to the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — The Grand Kubota Ultimate Bullfighters is marking its return to the Nebraska State Fair at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 in the Five Points Bank Arena.

The task may seem daunting to the participants as they try to control a bull and its movements while also doing tricks for a mandatory 45 seconds. The bullfighter can take an additional 15 seconds to get in an extra trick to score more points.

The participants can score up to 50 points for their tricks and up to 50 points for the size and "ferocity" of the bull.

"But, unlike Spanish bullfighting, the bulls in the American event are not harmed in any way," said a news release from the state fair.

According to a press release, 12 contestants will compete for $10,000 in prize money.

Tickets are $25 and include gate admission. Tickets are available on the state fair's website.

