Ultra Chic Boutique raises money for Nebraska Alzheimer's Association

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday Omaha residents joined the fight to end Alzheimer's Disease at the Ultra Chic Boutique by donating some of their favorite dresses.

Every year, Max I. Walker customers donate dresses – prom, wedding, bridesmaid, cocktail and other formal gowns – at locations all across the metro, and then Max I. Walker employees generously clean, press and store them. Once ready, the dresses are sold at the Ultra Chic Boutique dress sale event.

“We are so excited to be back in person cause we took two years off for covid. So, this to me is a rebuilding year,” said Sharon Stephens. “I am hoping we are somewhere between 10 and 20 thousand dollars today. We are not sure, but this was so much fun, people gave us such great feedback, everyone is delighted the event is back and back in person.”

Since the event began in 2018 more than $60,000 have been raised for the Nebraska Alzheimer's Association.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.