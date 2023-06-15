Unattended package near Charles Schwab field cleared by Omaha Police Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An unattended package was discovered on Thursday morning near Charles Schwab field. It was since been cleared by law enforcement.

The 3 News Now crew covering the Men's College World Series says that Mike Fahey Street between 15th and 12th Streets was closed for about an hour for the investigation. The street has since re-opened.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.