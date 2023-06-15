Watch Now
Unattended package near Charles Schwab field cleared by Omaha Police Thursday

Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 11:49:44-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An unattended package was discovered on Thursday morning near Charles Schwab field. It was since been cleared by law enforcement.

The 3 News Now crew covering the Men's College World Series says that Mike Fahey Street between 15th and 12th Streets was closed for about an hour for the investigation. The street has since re-opened.

This is a developing story.

