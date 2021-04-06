Watch
No injuries reported after underground explosion in downtown Omaha

Posted at 8:40 PM, Apr 05, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Crews dealt with an underground explosion just outside of a Doubletree hotel in the area of 17th and Capitol on Monday night.

People nearby reported seeing a lot of black smoke and hearing loud noises just after 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported. People who evacuated the Doubletree were allowed back in around 9 p.m.

There was no damage to the building.

Police said some traffic signals in that area were affected.

