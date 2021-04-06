No injuries reported after underground explosion in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Crews dealt with an underground explosion just outside of a Doubletree hotel in the area of 17th and Capitol on Monday night.

People nearby reported seeing a lot of black smoke and hearing loud noises just after 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported. People who evacuated the Doubletree were allowed back in around 9 p.m.

There was no damage to the building.

Police said some traffic signals in that area were affected.

Something not good happening near the @DoubleTree in downtown #Omaha tonight. Thick smoke started pouring up from the area shortly after 8pm with a series of loud noises. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/p2inw1CVP1 — Mark Stitz (@MarkStitz) April 6, 2021

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.