Union for Contemporary Art exhibit honors abstract printmaker Mavis Pusey

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An exhibit at the Union for Contemporary Art is celebrating the work of Mavis Pusey, a painter and printmaker who broke barriers in the 1960s and '70s.

Her work was heavily inspired by New York City and used color and texture to explore themes like construction and deconstruction and the constant cycle of rebuilding.

Visitors can take home creative kits from the gallery, which contain information on the artist, activity guides, and materials to make prints like those by Pusey.

“She was one of the few Black artists who was doing abstraction at that time. A lot of Black art of that era was very figurative, very narrative, and then a lot of abstraction at that time was done by white men. So the fact that she was a Black woman doing this work was really remarkable,” said Jessica Freeman, Education Coordinator with Union for Contemporary Art.

Admission to the Union for Contemporary Art is free. They’re open Wednesday through Saturday.

