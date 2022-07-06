OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Union Omaha and Special Olympics Nebraska announced their new unified soccer team. The team features people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team to help promote social inclusion through sports and competition.

Union Omaha and Forward Madison created the Unified Soccer series with the help of the Special Olympics of Nebraska and Wisconsin. The two squads are set to play each other twice this season. The first match will be on July 26 in Madison, Wisconsin. They will then play again on August 31 at Werner Park in Omaha.

Tickets for the August 31 match can be purchased at: UnionOmaha.com.

