Union Omaha, FC Madison draw in a defensive game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Union Omaha comes away with another point for the season after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against FC Madison.

With a quick turnaround from Saturday's game against Greenville, there were some moves in the starting lineup. Chavany Willis and Alex Bruce both made their first league starts while Daltyn Knutson took over as captain as Conor Doyle rested to start.

The Midwest rivalry brought physical play between the two with Union Omaha drawing five yellow cards and FC Madison with four yellow cards.

The Owls league-leading defense came away with another clean sheet holding the Flamingos to only one shot on goal. This clean sheet ties them with Greenville Triumph for the most in the league. However, they struggled on offense as well with one shot on goal as well.

Union Omaha moves to 5-2-7 on the season. They return home to Werner Park July 30th in a match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.