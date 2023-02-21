Union Pacific coal cars derail in Gothenburg; railroad says no hazardous materials were spilled

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Union Pacific train hauling coal derailed near Gothenburg on Tuesday morning at approximately 1:45 a.m. Thirty-one train cars were off the tracks, but no one was injured and no hazardous materials were released, according to Union Pacific.

A spokeswoman for the rail carrier said that "one of the three mainline tracks near the derailment site reopened to train traffic at about 8 a.m. CST."

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

