Union Pacific employees protest union agreement in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A last-minute agreement narrowly avoided a railroad strike last month but some Union Pacific employees say they're still not happy.

On Wednesday afternoon several employees gathered in Council Bluffs to protest the agreement.

They tell 3 News Now that the agreement doesn't address the quality of life issues causing frustration.

One of the issues they have with the agreement is a lack of flexibility when scheduling time off. They say it hasn't been addressed.

The employees aren't legally able to strike in protest, but they hope it will convince union officials to re-evaluate the agreement and negotiate for more.

"Everything isn't all about pay. It's about our way of life. There are guys, conductors and engineers that can't take a day off without fear of repercussions and getting fired. The new contract they have out, having to make appointments on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday and schedule those 30 days out. It's not an easy thing to accomplish," said Union member John Flibotte," said union member John Flibotte.

The union members said they plan to continue protesting until their time off needs are addressed.

