Union Pacific hosts Native American Cultural fair

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Although Monday was Indigenous People's Day, Union Pacific celebrated the holiday on Tuesday.

The company's "Council of Native American Heritage" celebrated with a ceremonial dance and cultural fair, highlighting the contributions and culture of Native Americans.

“It's a chance for the Union Pacific community, the Omaha community and the Native American community to come together and have a space where they can interact, buy goods, learn their stories, meet each other in honor of Indigenous People's Day,” said Haley Warner, President of the Council of Native American Heritage.

Almost 20 vendors were there. This is the first time they've done something like this.

