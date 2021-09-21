Union Pacific Railroad Museum to offer 'pop-up' museum experience

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is offering two pop-up exhibits on the north lawn of the museum on September 25, from 1-4 p.m. in conjunction with Centro Latino of Iowa’s, “Latino Festival.”

Both exhibits are part of the museum’s traveling exhibit program serving smaller museums and libraries that are not eligible for traveling cultural content.

The two exhibits on display Saturday feature the history of National Parks and the railroad in the All Set for the West exhibit and highlight the not often told stories in Hidden Histories of the Transcontinental Railroad.

“We are proud to be part of this community event, even though visitors must still reserve a time to be inside the museum itself, “ said Vanessa Dobles, Director of Development and Volunteer Services at the Union Pacific Museum. “This offers a chance for community members and festival attendees to experience a taste of what this museum has to offer in a safe and fun way.”

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is located at 200 Pearl Street in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and is open Friday and Saturday, 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are required.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.