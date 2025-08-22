Unions weigh in on ICE detention center plans at Work Ethic Camp in McCook

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — News of an ICE detention facility coming to Nebraska spread quickly Tuesday afternoon, so quick that the employees who work at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook found out as the news came out.

Leaders from two unions representing employees at the facility shared mixed reactions, with workers expressing both concerns and excitement about the transition.

"That's the concern, is we just don't know," said Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees.

"I've only had two people contact me and one was pretty excited about it," said Jay Wilson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88.

The Work Ethic Camp currently has 97 total authorized positions among protective services, administration, health services, food service and other support services.

"I have just heard more concerns about what does this mean for our facility, for our community, kind of looking for details that just don't exist right now," Hubly said.

Facility details and capacity changes

The Work Ethic Camp will increase its capacity by 100. According to Gov. Jim Pillen, the facility will house minimum to low-risk individuals who entered the country illegally in the last four years, likely for periods of five to 50 days.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees, which represents front-line non-security staff, expressed concerns about potential job losses.

"Right now, working with state inmates, we know the state is going to provide a drug and alcohol counselor to the inmate, they are going to be provided with a recreation specialist, etc. We don't know if that same programmatic staff is going to be kept on, and if not, that will cost jobs in a small community like McCook — that is a big deal," Hubly said.

However, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88 President Jay Wilson believes the facility is equipped for the transition.

"I did get word that they are going to put two new fences around it, and it's a secure facility. I think they made a good choice, and I think everything will be just fine," Wilson said.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said it will continue to share updates with team members at the facility as information becomes available.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

