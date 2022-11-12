United States Air Force Captain visits La Vista fifth grade class

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fifth graders at G. Stanley Hall Elementary School had a special guest on this Veterans Day.

U.S. Air Force Captain Kyle Gladney visited the school for a question-and-answer session with students.

They asked him about his experience in the military such as how it compares to the movies and what aircraft he likes best.

Cpt. Gladney also played a game with the kids at recess.

"There's a lot of misconceptions about what the military is and who the military is comprised of, so to be able to provide something tangible, practical, more than just what they see in their video games and their movies, and to be able to answer questions, because kids are curious. That's what's been great about today," said Cpt. Gladney.

Cpt. Gladney's wife is a 5th-grade teacher at G. Stanley Hall.

