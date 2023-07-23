United Way of the Midlands celebrates 100 years at Werner Park

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — United Way of the Midlands hosted its final community celebration event at Werner Park in Papillion to honor its 100-year anniversary of serving the metro area.

People were treated to free food, balloon artists, face paintings and more. Werner Park in Papillion is usually home to the Omaha Storm Chasers, but, on Saturday, it played host to the United Way of the Midlands.

"It's really about celebrating our community and all the volunteers and donors have done for us over the past 100 years," said President and CEO Shawna Forsberg.

United Way of the Midlands started in 1923 under another name, the community chest. It's a nonprofit organization that helps families and individuals in need across the area. And Saturday was a celebration of just that. Take a walk across the stadium and you'll find everything from a carousel ride, to inflatables, and free food.

The event also featured a community village, which connects the organization's different community partners. Rana Forrest with Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is one of the partners.

"I love coming to these things and being able to share girl scouts with everybody and especially when it's with one of our community partners like United Way," Forrest said.

Forrest said the event was so special because she's encouraging the next generation of local area girls to join a complete girl-run operation.

"I love that girl scouts allow chapters or councils within the organization so that we are servicing the area and we're not just led by a larger organization. We are ourselves," Forrest said.

United Way of the Midlands is no stranger to community events. Before today's event at Werner Park, they held three other community events throughout the area over the course of the summer.

The organization is ready to take on the next 100 years.

"That's what's beautiful about our community. There's a lot of people that raise their hand to help. So, when others need it, they are there to support them" Forsberg said.

