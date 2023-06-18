United Way of the Midlands celebrates 100 years with neighborhood celebrations

For 100 years the United Way of the Midlands has been offering a helping hand for folks in the metro and to honor that achievement they are hosting neighborhood celebrations this summer to say thank you to the community that has shown them so much support.

The celebrations, the first of which took place on Saturday, let folks enjoy carnival games, a DJ, photo booths, face painting, balloon artists and a host of other fun activities. A community village was also set up at Hitchcock Park to show off the work of many local non-profits

"For us what's most important about United Way is connecting people in the community,” said Shawna Forsberg, President and CEO of United Way of the Midlands. “Those that need help with those that want to help, and we feel that there's nothing better than being in the communities we serve and celebrating that heritage and where we're headed."

Saturday’s event was one of four happening this summer, the next celebration will take place on June 24th at 11 a.m. at Fontenelle Park.

