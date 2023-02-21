United Way of the Midlands celebrates a century of serving the Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The United Way of the Midlands is celebrating a huge milestone — 100 years of help for our community.

The organization got its start in 1923 as The Community Chest, a group focused on investing the community and spreading funds through 30 nonprofits in Douglas County.

Fast forward 100 years and that support has grown to $36 million raised to support community programs in one year. While the organization is taking time to look back, there's still plenty to do in the future.

“We're very lucky to work with over 600 organizations in town to raise money to help others,” said CEO and President Shawna Forsberg. “And then we invest in over 140 programs in our community. And that just means community coming together to do good. So we really love the role that we play, and are really passionate about our last 100 years, but even more passionate about where we're going."

Forsberg says they have a series of summer events to commemorate their century of service. The United Way also launched a new website where you can learn more about its history and how to get involved: UnitedWayMidlands.org

