United Way of the Midlands celebrates a year of community impact

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the United Way of the Midlands looked back on the past year and celebrated the partnerships that impacted the community.

At the annual meeting, it recognized community partners who helped make a difference with the United Way's donor investments by taking on issues like poverty in the community.

"It was a hard year for so many and our whole goal is to help those who need it most,” said United Way of the Midlands President and CEO Shawna Forsberg. “We work really hard to raise money and invest in the community by investing in some really important programs. And, all the people that are here today helped us with that. So, we're super excited to be celebrating with them, but also know we're making a big impact in the community thanks to their support.”

The United Way also handed out the Citizen of the Year award to Jim and Diny Landen who officials say embody philanthropy and are very active with the United Way.

