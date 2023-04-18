United Way of the Midlands celebrates National Volunteer Week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The United Way of the Midlands is saying thank you to its volunteers and partners this National Volunteer Week.

They celebrated with Blue Cross Blue Shield, serving lunch to girls at Girls, Inc. on Monday.

United Way says volunteering helps people make a positive change in our communities.

3 News Now asked Girls, Inc. how volunteers are helpful to them.

“To have volunteers come in and spend any amount of time with our girls, it means a lot. We serve about 170 to 180 girls per week and it is so important for our volunteers to be able to come in and just be that strong, supportive adult that the girls can look to throughout the day,” said Angela Mcgraw, executive director at Girls, Inc.

Volunteers will also help with spring clean-up at City Sprouts on Thursday.

