United Way of the Midlands hosts 100-year celebration concert

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — United Way of the Midlands is marking a century in the metro and the community got to join the celebration on Thursday.

It involved a 100-year celebration concert at kicked off at Gene Leahy Mall that was free to the public.

The concert included performances by Omaha-based The Travis Band and The Shenanigans. There was also a community village with games, a photo booth, face painting and plenty of food trucks.

The group says it's an opportunity to showcase their work, but also say thank you.

“We have this amazing concert here this evening to just really thank the community for being such great partners,” said Shawna Forsberg, President and CEO of United Way of the Midlands.

The United Way will also be hosting neighborhood community celebrations starting next month.

