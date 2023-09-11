United We Walk brings many people for second year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Our walk is a gift to Omaha. It's the way we signal we all belong and that this community is welcoming and inclusive of people regardless of race, gender, religion, or any identity," said Wendy Goldberg, executive director of the Tri-Faith Initiative.

Goldberg said the second annual, one-mile United We Walk is not only about being tolerant of each other but to celebrate differences. She said there is no better place to hold the walk than the Tri-Faith Commons.

"The Tri-Faith Initiative is an ambitious co-location of a church, a mosque, a synagogue with the intention of increasing unity and understanding in Omaha, the region, and hopefully, around the world," she said.

Organizers of the event said they expected nearly 2,000 people to show up to the commons.

Pastor Ernesto Medina, one of the many people at the event, served as one of the several Grand Marshals. Medina compared the walk to the journey of life — taking one step at a time.

"In a walk, you take one step at a time. It's a really wonderful metaphor for the way that we comport ourselves, behave with each other. It's just one step at a time," said Medina.

Goldberg said in the midst of uncertainty and chaos, collaborating with each other gives her hope for a better tomorrow.

"This is just a stunning example of what can happen when Omaha comes together," she said.

