University of Nebraska Department of Public Safety investigating hit and run

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska Department of Public Safety is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a suspect, and their vehicle, that was involved in a hit and run personal injury collision.

According to UNMC Public Safety, the collision occurred on Wednesday, at 4:29 p.m. Further investigation showed a Black Chevrolet Monte Carlo 6th Generation (2000-2005) — with in-transits, sunroof, and damage to the front left headlight and driver’s side front fender — traveling eastbound toward the 42nd and Dewey Avenue intersection.

There the vehicle struck a pedestrian and left the scene southbound at 42nd and Leavenworth Street, said UNMC Public Safety.

The pedestrian was then transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact UNMC Public Safety Investigations at 402-559-5111.

