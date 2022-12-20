University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green to retire next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green announced his plans for retirement.

According to a Tweet from the chancellor, he intends to retire at the end of June 2023.

Chancellor Green says it's been a privilege and honor to serve the university.

Today @Huskerjane0 & I are announcing that I will retire from the role of @UNLincoln’s chancellor at the end of June 2023 to focus our next chapter on our growing family & our faith. It has been a distinct calling, privilege, honor & pleasure to serve UNL. https://t.co/ZKFjV0qGJu pic.twitter.com/JazO2mXHeo — Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) December 20, 2022

