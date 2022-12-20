Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green to retire next year

450px-Ronnie_Green.jpg
UNL
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green
450px-Ronnie_Green.jpg
Posted at 10:37 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 11:37:34-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green announced his plans for retirement.

According to a Tweet from the chancellor, he intends to retire at the end of June 2023.

Chancellor Green says it's been a privilege and honor to serve the university.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018